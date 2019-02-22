The Ribeye Auction!

March 16th, 2019

You won’t want to miss the Ribeye Auction this March 16th, 2019 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds in Lewiston Idaho.

They’re offering:

Range Ready Angus Bulls

Performance Proven Working Dogs

Quality Ranch Horses

Consignors from all over the Northwest have put together a line up of horses for the working horseman.

Horse demonstrations start at 10:00 AM and the working dogs will showcase their abilities following the horse demos with working dog demonstrations with live cattle.

The sale starts at 1:00 PM. If you can’t make it over that’s fine, bid online! Online bidding is available through Live Auctions TV at liveauctions.tv

For more informations please visit kimberleyblackcattle.com or check them out in Facebook.

We’ll see you there!