THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN CHAMPIONSHIP IS BACK AT THE WESTERN STATES HORSE EXPO!

May 2, 2018 – El Dorado Hills, CA

The Magnificent 7 All-Around Stock Horse Championship is back at the Western States Horse Expo. The 20th Anniversary celebration is happening in Sacramento, California on June 8-10, 2018 at Cal-Expo. The Magnificent 7 All-Around Stock Horse Championship will cap off a full day of “Horse Expo Experiences” on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 6:00 PM. This unique and exciting event will feature the seven best riders and their amazing horses, from all across the country. Each rider must demonstrate superior horsemanship skills, nerves of steel, discipline, versatility and extreme confidence in their horse as they compete in four events: herd work, rein work, steer stopping and fence work. These event showcase the incredible athletic ability of the amazing horses and a level of training that is unlike another any other equestrian sport! Horses are judged on accuracy, timing, and responsiveness, as well as how they handle a single cow and their ability to ride into a herd of cattle and quietly “cut” a cow from the herd. The action is fast pace and fun to witness!

Reining is a fan-favorite part of the competition. Reining is an event where the rider guides the horse through a precise pattern of circles, spins, flying lead changes, back-ups and stops. All work is done at the lope (a slow, relaxed version of the horse gait more commonly known worldwide as the canter), or the gallop (the fastest of the horse gaits). Originating from working cattle, reining is often described as a Western form of dressage riding, as it requires the horse to be responsive and in tune with its rider, whose aids should not be easily seen, and judged on the horse’s ability to perform a set pattern of movements. This is a fast paced and exciting part of the event!

Cow work is an event where a single cow is released into the arena and the horse/rider team is asked to first hold the cow at one end of the arena (known as “boxing”) then run the horse along the rail of the arena, turning it back without the aid of the fence (known as “fencing”). Then the horse maneuvers the cow into the center of the arena and cause the cow to circle in a tight circle in each direction (known as “circling”). All this must be accomplished before the cow is exhausted. This demonstrates the skill and communication between the horse and the human as they must work as a team to be successful in this round of the competition.

Also seen in the Magnificent 7 All-Around Stock Horse Championship is herd work. The herd work portion if the event is similar to cutting where a single cow is “cut” from a herd of cattle and prevented from returning to the herd by the intervention of the horse and rider. Speed, timing, athletic ability and horsemanship all must be present to be successful in this portion of the competition.

The Magnificent 7 All-Around Stock Horse Championship is one of the many highlights happening during the Western States Horse Expo, drawing over 5,000 spectators to the Ram Trucks Freedom Arena to cheer on their favorite horse/human teams. To add even more enthusiasm for this incredible event, the Western States Horse Expo is happy to announce that a $25,000 prize jackpot has been added to the event. This mean the very best competitors will be bringing their very best game to the Ram Trucks Freedom Arena on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 6:00 PM. Attendees will not want to miss out on this event.

Over the past twenty (20) years the Western States Horse Expo as proven time and time again to be the gold standard of equestrian and rural lifestyle exposition events. The 20th Anniversary celebration of the Western States Horse Expo takes center stage from June 8-10, 2012 at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Drive) in Sacramento, California. In addition to the Magnificent 7 All-Around Stock Horse Championship, the Western Select Ranch, Riding and Barrel Horse is also back and will happen on Sunday June 10, 2018 which will give potential horse owners an opportunity to meet their future horse first hand and interact with the current owners/trainers. The Western Select Barrel Race and its $10,000 jackpot is happening on June 9, 2018 at 6:00 PM and June 10, 2018 at 8:00 AM. Hundreds of competitors are already schedule to make a run for the grand prize! The Breed Revelation is happening once again and there will be MANY unique breeds for Attendees to meet! Horse Expo University and the Trail Symposium are a “must attend” events for anyone who cares for horses and the trails we all enjoy. Attendees will meet with a variety of experts and medical professionals to learn all about equine health care and managing the Trails and Parks we all enjoy for the future. Clinicians that will be on hand include Julie Goodnight, Warwick Schiller, Scott Purdum, Robert Gage, Curt Pate, Gina Miles and Jonathan Field, just to name a few! The Mane Market Mall will be filled with the most innovative products and services that cater to the equestrian and rural lifestyle enthusiast! In short it is a “must attend” family friendly event! The Western States Horse Expo has even added TEN new Ticket Packages that will enrich the “Horse Expo Experience” and save Attendees money too!

To learn more about the 20th Anniversary celebration of the Western States Horse Expo and the MANY activities, clinics and events planned, please visit the event website at www.horsexpo.com for the latest updates, schedule information and to obtain event tickets.

We will see you at the Western States Horse Expo.

