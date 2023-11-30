The Hitching Rail Wellness Center & Retreat Invites You to Their Holiday Fundraiser Party December 9th!

“Working with horses, gave me a renewed sense of happiness” -James, participant.

Many veterans and first responders in our community suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (P.T.S.D). These individuals have taken an oath to serve and may face traumatic situations that leave a lasting impact.

This is where The Hitching Rail Wellness Center and Retreat helps. Founded by Navy veterans, Jim and Lily Carlson, they turned their 14-acre ranch in Renton into a healing center for veterans and first responders. Jim, now 98 years old, served in WWII and Lily, a nurse, served during the Korean and Viet Nam wars.

The Hitching Rail provides equine assisted therapy for our veterans and first responders in the Puget Sound region. Equine therapy has strong benefits for physical and mental health including accepting responsibility, strengthening confidence, humility, patience and taking care of yourself and others.

All of this is done for free for veterans and first responders in need. We are a 100% volunteer driven 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all donations, grants, and funds raised goes directly to feeding and caring of the horses, equine therapy trainers, social work support and grounds maintenance.

Each year, The Hitching Rail holds a holiday event and invites the community to attend. This year it is Saturday, December 9th, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. It’s an opportunity for people to gather, see the ranch and learn about the program. We have activities for the kids, horse grooming, Santa, live music, and hot cocoa/cider.

We are asking businesses with a strong presence in our community to be a sponsor for the holiday event and invite you to join us as a sponsor. Your involvement will strengthen the support and visibility of our program in the community. And, with your permission, your company name/logo will be prominently displayed in our materials and website.

Our sponsorship levels are:

Our sponsorship levels are:

Level What your sponsorship makes possible $200 Provides 6 bales of hay. $400 Sponsors a veteran or first responder for 8 weeks of equine therapy. $800* Supports weatherizing the ranch so the horses stay dry. $1,200* Brings the farrier out every 6 weeks to care for the horses’ hooves and a full set of horseshoes on them. $2,500* Provides annual veterinarian exams for our three horses. $5,000* Supports 12 veterans and/or first responders for 8 weeks of equine therapy, with the possibility of giving back through volunteering and helping a fellow peer. * For sponsorships at $800 and above, your company logo will be placed on a 6-foot banner in our covered riding arena where our participants and volunteers will view weekly through 2024.



Thank you for your consideration.



Warm regards,

Sue Terry, Board Chair, Catherine Kanda & Sara Kimbrel, Volunteers

The Hitching Rail Wellness & Retreat Center