The Foundation for the Horse Dedicates $10,000 to Support Feed and Hay Relief for Equines Impacted by Maui, Hawaii, Wildfires

More help needed; donations welcome to The Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund

The devastating wildfires that have swept through Maui since Aug. 8 have also had a profound impact on the local horse population. The Foundation for the Horse, the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), is collaborating with caretakers on the ground to provide prompt aid and support to horses that require assistance.

Through its Disaster Relief Fund, The Foundation provides immediate care for horses that are affected by disasters by coordinating with AAEP members on the front lines to assess current and changing needs. As the fires continue to burn across the island, most equines have been evacuated to safety and reported injuries have been minor.

Long-term care of these displaced equines is the most pressing need, and hay and feed are of the utmost importance to support the equines whose owners may have lost everything.

Currently, The Foundation is not accepting physical supply donations. Monetary gifts are more important at this time so that supplies can be sourced locally and quickly.

To make a gift to The Foundation in support of disaster relief visit www.foundationforthehorse.org/impact/disaster relief/ and click the “Donate” button at the bottom of the page.

About The Foundation for the Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to improving the welfare of the horse through Education, Research, and help for Horses at Risk. It is governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders. In 2022, and for the second consecutive year, The Foundation awarded over $1 million in scholarships and grants to impact equine health and well-being throughout the U.S. and developing countries. To learn more, visit https://www.foundationforthehorse.org/.