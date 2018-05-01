The Cavallo Hoof Boot Family

From our family to yours!

Cavallo has an array of top-quality Hoof Boots for horses of any size!

Have a draft horse? Have a mini? Have a horse who fits somewhere in between? You are covered with Cavallos! Our full range of Hoof Boot styles will suit any lifestyle – and remember, they all have the same tough, durable TPU soles so no matter which boot you choose, your horse will be comfortable and protected.

Trek, Simple Boots, ELB and Sport ALL offered in both Regular AND Slim sole!

If your width measurement is less than your length measurement by ¼ “ (or even less), you would select a Slim sole for your boots. This slightly more narrow shape fits a narrower hoof perfectly.

Cavallo Hoof Boots are a Good Time!

What’s better than heading out on the trails, knowing your horse is comfortable and relaxed? Knowing you have excellent traction and protection? Nothing! You get peace of mind to fully enjoy your time on the trails, on the road, or doing equine assisted therapy in style!

