Teton Ridge Continues to Bring Momentum to Reining with NRHA Corporate Partnership

The National Reining Horse Association continues to thrive, and a major contributor to the association’s success is the support from Corporate Partners. Most recently, Teton Ridge, a wholly American-owned multi-platform brand dedicated to the American Western way of life, pledged its support to reining when it joined the NRHA Corporate Partner line up.

“The impact and promise of Teton Ridge’s influence can hardly be overstated. I believe it is an honor for NRHA to be part of this brand’s vision and future,” Gary Carpenter, NRHA Commissioner, said. “This is a paradigm-shifting development for all western horse sports, and we at NRHA look forward to years of partnership and prosperity.”

Teton Ridge has made a splash in the industry, not only through partnerships and acquisitions, but also in the show pen. At the 2021 NRHA Futurity, NRHA All Time Leading 7 Million Dollar Rider, Andrea Fappani, piloted Teton Ridge’s Winding Inferno (Inferno Sixty Six x Wind Her Up Chic) to the Level 4 Open Futurity Co-Reserve Championship.

In fact, Fappani is one of an elite group of riders who now represent Teton Ridge in the western performance horse industry as part of TEAM:TR. Joining Fappani is NRHA and National Reined Cow Horse Association Two Million Dollar Rider Todd Bergen, and NRCHA Million Dollar Rider Corey Cushing.

TEAM:TR also includes dynamic barrel racing champions Sherry Cervi, Lisa Lockhart, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi and Hailey Kinsel. The brand has also formed a Professional Bull Riders (PBR) team, the Arizona Ridge Riders. The new elite league features some of the world’s top bull riders and will begin games in June 2022. In addition to competing in the PBR Team Series, the Arizona Ridge Riders will host an annual bull riding event and western lifestyle festival in Glendale, Arizona to continue building on the excitement and enthusiasm for the sport.

In 2021, Teton Ridge acquired The American Rodeo, the iconic event of the rodeo circuit, to continue to expand the audiences for rodeo sports and make it the world’s premiere western culture event. The American is a beloved event in the world of rodeo, a true showcase for our nation’s most treasured way of life and the sports that grew out of western culture.

Over the course of qualifier events across the country, competitors vie for the biggest single-day paycheck of their careers. A true open competition in format, the iconic event brings together top professional rodeo athletes and honest, hardworking cowboys and cowgirls in a winner-take-all showdown, meant to crown the finest talent the world has to offer. The American Rodeo will be held on Sunday, March 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and will also feature a live concert by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Leading up to The American, INSP is broadcasting the world television premiere of Teton Ridge’s all-new action-packed, unscripted original series, “Guts and Glory.” The five-episode series will air on INSP every Sunday at 5 p.m. ET through Feb. 27. “Guts and Glory” chronicles twelve rodeo athletes hailing from the Midwest and beyond, as they arrive at TR9 Ranch in Weatherford, Texas to compete for the life-changing opportunity to compete for millions at The American alongside storied icons of the sport.

In addition to supporting the equine industry, the Teton Ridge Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Teton Ridge, has partnered with the NRHA’s Reining Horse Foundation, Sherry Cervi Youth Championships, Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, Western Sports Foundation, and the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

This article sponsored by:

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.