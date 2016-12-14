4.74 gorgeous acres, fenced pastures, located on a quiet dead-end street of lovely acreage properties and excellent Tolt-Trail access from this one of a kind equestrian find. An exceptional property with a ready-to-go building pad for your custom home-site. Lush rolling pastures, outdoor arena, small barn and 2nd detached 24 x16 shop/outbuilding with 200 amp service. Live in the finished MIL over 2 car garage/current shop while building. 5 bedroom septic system currently on-site. 12731 318th Ave NE, Duvall, WA 98019. MLS #: 1055535.
Offered at $474,950
Virtual Tour
11100 Main Street Ste 200
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cell 425-205-8389
Off 425-455-9800
Fax 425-454-8620
tarek@mariadanieli.com
www.mariadanieli.com
Google+
RSS