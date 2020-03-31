Survey on the Effect of Coronavirus Pandemic on Horses & Horse Owners 2020

Let’s help our horses, together.

With COVID-19 impacting equine activities worldwide, Flair, LLC has teamed up with Dr. David Marlin and Science Supplements USA to develop a survey for those located in the US and Canada to better understand the effects of COVID-19 on horse owners, riders, trainers, grooms, stable managers, and other equestrian professionals. The survey takes approximately 5 minutes and asks for no personal information. We plan to use the information gathered to produce targeted advice on how to care for our horses during these unprecedented times.

We are trying to collect as much information as possible and plan to release data to the public. Please consider copying and pasting this link in a social media post or email to your contacts for participation: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Horse_Owner_Coronavirus_North_America



The research team is comprised of Dr David Marlin PhD, Cambridge, UK; Louisa Taylor BVM BVS (Hons) BVMedSci (Hons) MRCVS; Dr Jane Williams PhD, Hartpury University, UK; Dr Shannon Pratt-Phillips PhD, North Carolina State University; and Jenna Kutzner-Mulligan MS, Science Supplements USA.

This survey is being supported by a joint partnership between Science Supplements USA and Flair, LLC.

A similar survey is being conducted for those located the UK and may be accessed at: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/horse_coronavirus_2020

About Dr. David Marlin: As a PhD physiologist and biochemist with over 25 years of experience in academia, equine industry and consulting, Dr. Marlin has authored more than 200 published peer reviewed papers. He has several notable achievements, including working with the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI), International Olympic Committee (IOC) and as a consultant to the British Equestrian Teams since 1994. Visit https://davidmarlin.co.uk/ for more information.

About Science Supplements USA: The first Science Supplements products were the brainchild of Dr. David Marlin. Committed to supplying the finest quality horse supplements, Science Supplements have key ingredients that have been proven to benefit performance, health and well-being in laboratory, clinical and field trials. Products launched in the UK and other parts of the world in 2014 and are now available in the US and Canada. For more information, contact JM@ScienceSupplements.com.

About Flair, LLC: Flair LLC, maker of FLAIR® Equine Nasal Strips, is dedicated to evidence-based products for health, welfare, and performance of horses; it’s about the horse. Developed by veterinarians, FLAIR Strips are drug-free, self-adhesive nasal strips that support horses’ nasal passages and promote optimum respiratory health of equine athletes at every level of competition. FLAIR Strips are clinically proven to make breathing easier, reduce fatigue, conserve energy, quicken recovery, and reduce lung bleeding. More than eight clinical studies have been conducted on FLAIR Strips at leading equine research centers. For more information about FLAIR Strips, please visit http://www.flairstrips.com.