Summer’s Art Studio

Original Paintings and Pet Portraits

by Summer Derrickson

Meet Summer Derrickson, owner and creator at Summers Art Studio. Her soulful equine paintings share the message of hope and Gods love. Since an early age she has loved both God and horses. Her paintings are a way to express and share that connection. To see more of her work visit www.SummersArtStudio.com or follow her on Instagram and Facebook @summersartstudio to see the latest paintings!

Note from Karen Pickering, NWHS Publisher: I met Summer at the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo. She is incredibly talented, but more than that she is kind, compassionate and puts her heart into her work. She is inspired by the beautify of life and the horses in it.

