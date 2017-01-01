➡︎NEW PRICE!⬅︎ Stunning Equestrian Estate on 10 Acres – Eatonville, WA

Stunning equestrian estate on 10 acres (adjacent 10 acres available as well). Beautiful 2637 sq ft custom rambler with a porch that wraps around entire home. Roof is 30 year moss resistant architectural asphalt, patio and walkways are inlaid with 2″ Pennsylvania blue stone. No expense spared with building this property! All windows throughout home are triple pane with built in shades, solid pine wood doors and trim throughout home. Perfect family room with river rock fireplace alcove and chimney, polished soap stone “Hearthstone Exuinox” wood stove, 2″ Pennsylvania Blue Stone, tumbled fireplace hearth with custom firescreen. Laundry room is sound proofed. Unbelievable gourmet kitchen featuring Wolf stove, microwave, range hood. Sub zero refrigerator plus top of the line Bosch dishwasher. Custom solid hickory wood cabinets by Royal Cabinets, butcher block island by John Boos, textured black granite counter tops. Let’s not forget the master bath, a must see.

Huge 7 stall barn featuring T&G 2 X 6 douglas fir oversized stalls with rubber mats, stainless bars and hardware. Poles and stall timbers are chemenite treated. Inside wash rack, extra wide walkways, firewood storage, tool room and a tack room that is nicer than most living rooms. 60 ton of hay storage plus room for 2 cars or large horse trailer. 72′ x 140′ covered riding arena with all the upgrades. Detached 1200 sq ft 3 car garage including concrete block fruit room, wood doors with openers plus room for a large shop, etc. Property fenced, cross fenced and includes a lovely 13 ft deep spring fed pond with small dock – sit and watch the eagles fish. Call me or ask your realtor for list of features/upgrades. Adjacent 10 acres available as well. 6310 352nd St E Eatonville, WA 98328. MLS # 930505.

Offered at $789,950

