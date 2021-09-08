Story Book Log Home on Novelty Hill in Redmond, WA

Story book setting with treasured log home nestled at the south end of the sought after neighborhood of Westchester on Novelty Hill. Unique in every way and perfectly sited on over 7 pristine acres. Parked out grounds, walking trails, fruit trees, sport court and total privacy with winding private entry driveway. Great room living, dining area and family room with fireplace. Beautifully updated quartz and stainless kitchen, walk in pantry, main floor powder room, mud room and office space. Home is loaded with character, newer Anderson double hung windows, bedrooms on upper and lower levels, 2 rec rooms, over 4,000 sf. Firepit, stone pathways, mature landscaped grounds, walking trails on property. A magical setting in an unbeatable location.

5 bedrooms | 2.5 bathrooms | 4,146 sq ft | 7.37 acres

MLS: 1824686

 

