Stonewater Mustangs: Adventure in the Cascades – Horse Camps are One of Many Choices Available

Youth Dynamics Stonewater, our Washington State adventure base and retreat center, is tucked in the heart of the Cascades in Plain, WA on 158 acres. With Icicle Canyon and the Wenatchee River a short drive away, we have access to quiet backcountry settings, great whitewater rafting, and the infamous Icicle Canyon for rock climbing. Our retreat and camping property makes for an ideal place to adventure together.

Our horse camp is a well-attended adventure at Stonewater. Students start arriving in June and stay for a week at a time in tents or sleep under the stars on site at our Cottonwood campground. High in the saddle during the day, students experience the forested trails and endless views of the beautiful Cascade Mountains. They make new friends, sharing laughter and stories over lunch. They challenge themselves and encourage others on our low ropes challenge course. And they spend time in the evenings furthering their connection with the amazing horse they’ve been paired with for the week.

At night they can lie under the stars and contemplate the endless beauty of God’s creation, discover a deeper faith, and ponder the fact that the maker of heaven and earth loves them and created them uniquely and beautifully.

It is our mission to build an all Mustang herd of trail horses while sharing Christ with Northwest teens. Pairing youth and Mustangs creates a dynamic relationship where both parties can learn, grow, and thrive as successful members of their respective communities.

