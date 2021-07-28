Stonewater Meets Youth Where They Are – Horsemanship Aids Spiritual Growth

One of our goals here at Youth Dynamics Stonewater is to mentor students year-round through the use of our horses. Our focus is ministering to local youth who have the desire to pursue God and learn natural horsemanship. All levels of riders are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Our certified wranglers teach students basic ground and riding skills with trained horses. Using lessons geared toward improvement of horsemanship skills they make connection points with youth to illustrate life skills, paralleling horsemanship with life and faith. As students’ skills progress, they may eventually be paired with one of our Mustangs in training.

The Bible study and horsemanship courses are offered during the school year with our discipleship focus on basic faith, Bible understanding, and life application. Spiritual discipleship will meet youth “where they are” regardless of their level of horsemanship. Through relational conversation, we challenge students in their personal faith and help to grow their understanding of the Bible. We also pursue fun and friendship!

Please contact Tracey if you would like more information about our fall session. thamilton@yd.org.

See this article in the July 2021 online edition: