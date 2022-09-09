Statement on the Death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Marty Irby, world champion equestrian and head of animal welfare group, praises late sovereign’s care for ‘the welfare and health of horses’

WASHINGTON D.C. – Sept 8, 2022, upon learning of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Animal Wellness Action executive director Marty Irby released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. There has never been another world leader who cared more about the welfare and health of horses than the Queen, and we will all miss her dearly. Her Majesty granted me the greatest honor of my life with an Award in 2020 for my work to protect horses, and I am eternally grateful. Now is the time to recognize and pay tribute to the Queen for her tremendous work to protect the voiceless we care so deeply about. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and entire United Kingdom.”

Irby is a lifelong horseman, former world champion equestrian, and past president of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeders’ & Exhibitors’ Association. He was honored by Queen Elizabeth II in August 2020, only the second occasion the British Crown has granted such an honor. Queen Elizabeth II loved her horses dearly and worked for more than 30 years with renowned horseman Monty Roberts to spread more humane training practices and principles around the globe, including serving as patron of Roberts’ Join-Up International.

Original Story Courtesy Animal Wellness Action: https://animalwellnessaction.org/statement-on-death-of-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii

Please leave this field empty Join the conversation: Email Address * First name Last name Select a list(s): NWHS Reader Newsletter NWHS Post Alerts Outbreak Alerts Horse Safety Real Estate Updates

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.