Small Farm Expo – Changed to Online Learning Experience!

In response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and are taking current Whatcom Health Department recommendations to keep everyone healthy and turn the in-person Small Farm Expo event on April 4th into an online learning experience. We love seeing the farming community come together each year at this event and are just as disappointed as you that we will not get to see everyone in person but we have to make everyone’s health and safety a priority right now.

Our adaptation strategy is to replace this one-day event with a 2-week online learning opportunity hosted on our website and promoted on the Small Farm Expo Facebook event page, with videos of the speakers, and a virtual resource fair. As a sponsor, we will work with you to create a video short introducing you, and this video will be included during in the online learning network.

In order to provide the Small Farm Expo as a free event for the community every year, we rely on your sponsorships and exhibitor fees. That money goes mainly towards advertising for the event to make sure that you as a sponsor or exhibitor get plenty of folks from the community to recognize your organization or business. Since we are only a few weeks out from the event, advertising money has already been spent. We are hoping that you will stick with us and support our transition from an in-person event to an online learning experience. We do not plan to refund sponsorship money or exhibitor fees as we will continue to advertise on our website, Facebook, e-newsletters, and an updated press release to promote this new online learning network.

We do not want to cause any undue economic hardship on your business that might already be impacted by this outbreak. Please contact Aneka Sweeney at 360-526-2381 x103 if you have any questions. We want to work with you to address any of your concerns.

Thank you,

Small Farm Expo Planning Team

WCD Expo Page: www.whatcomcd.org/small-farm-expo

Small Farm Expo Facebook Event: www.facebook.com/events/1760792457385191/