Skagit Animals In Need of Bow, Washington is Verified by Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

June 25, 2019 (Bow, WA) – The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the only globally recognized organization providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries, awarded Verified status to Skagit Animals In Need (SAIN) as of June 19, 2019. Verification means that Skagit Animals In Need meets the criteria of a true animal sanctuary/rescue and is providing humane and responsible care of the animals. To be awarded Verified status, an organization must meet GFAS’s rigorous and peer-reviewed animal care standards which are confirmed by a site visit and they must also adhere to a demanding set of ethical and operational principles. The Verification status also provides a clear and trusted means for the public, donors and grantors to recognize Skagit Animals In Need as an exceptional organization.“We are proud to announce the recent Verification of Skagit Animals In Need,” said Valerie Taylor, GFAS Program Director. “SAIN does an excellent job of partnering with law enforcement to arrange services for animals-in-need. The organization’s Board members and foster home volunteers are truly dedicated to providing responsible rehabilitation, retraining, and adoption opportunities for the animals in their care, serving their community with these essential programs.”

“Skagit Animals in Need continues to push forward in our approach to fulfilling our mission of supporting law enforcement and animal control in preventing cruelty through outreach, education, and advocacy programs, and by facilitating the fostering, rehabilitation and rehoming of animals in need,” said Karla Strand, SAIN Chairperson. “I see our Verification with GFAS as a partnership that will be supportive of our efforts to continue networking with other animal welfare organizations and to help guide our organization’s processes and programs based on the best practices of animal caretaking. SAIN looks forward to this relationship with GFAS!”

The GFAS Equine Accreditation Program is made possible by a generous grant from The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® and the Kenneth Scott Charitable Trust.

About Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the sole purpose of strengthening and supporting the work of animal sanctuaries, rescues, and rehabilitation centers worldwide. The goal of GFAS in working with and assisting these animal care facilities is to ensure they are supported, honored, recognized and rewarded for meeting important criteria in providing care to the animals in residence. GFAS was founded in 2007 by animal protection leaders from a number of different organizations in response to virtually unchecked and often hidden exploitation of animals for human entertainment and financial profit. The GFAS Board of Directors guides the organization’s work in a collaborative manner. While the board includes those in top leadership at The Humane Society of the United States, International Fund for Animal Welfare, and American Anti-Vivisection Society, all board members serve as individuals dedicated to animal sanctuaries. www.sanctuaryfederation.org. Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN: 26-1676217) founded in 2007 to continuously improve the quality of care for animals in need of sanctuary.

About Skagit Animals In Need

Skagit Animals In Need (SAIN) is a non-profit located in Skagit County, Washington. SAIN is focused on large animals and livestock seized in neglect and cruelty cases, or released to animal control or law enforcement by the owners. Funding and resources to support the animals is raised by donations, benefits, fund-raising events and grants. A high percentage of the animals are horses, but SAIN is prepared to foster cattle, pigs and other large animals. Additionally, SAIN provides emergency resources (to include but not limited to financial resources) to persons needing assistance in caring for their animals at the request of animal control. SAIN does not have a facility, but maintains a network of knowledgeable foster families ready to provide a safe environment when requested by county officers. SAIN also offers educational opportunities to increase awareness of proper animal care and husbandry. For more information, visit http://skagitanimalsinneed. org/index.html.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is the first humane organization established in the Americas and serves as the nation’s leading voice for animal welfare. One million supporters strong, the ASPCA’s mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. The ASPCA, which is headquartered in New York City, offers a wide range of programs, including a mobile clinic outreach initiative, its own humane law enforcement team, and a groundbreaking veterinary forensics team and mobile animal CSI unit. For more information, please visit www.aspca.org. To become a fan of the ASPCA on Facebook, go to http://www.facebook.com/aspca. To follow the ASPCA on Twitter, go to http://www.twitter.com/aspca.