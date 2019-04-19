Skagit Animals in Need (SAIN) Seeks Donations of Gently Used Tack for Annual Fundraiser

Skagit County, WA; (April 2) – Have you always wanted to help horses in need, but not sure what to do? Do you have tack or horse related equipment that you’re not using? Skagit Animals in Need (SAIN) is seeking donations of gently used tack for its annual Tack Sale fundraiser.

SAIN is a local all-volunteer non-profit organization that focuses on large animals and livestock seized in neglect and cruelty cases, or released to animal control or law enforcement by the owners. They support law enforcement and animal control in the fostering, rehabilitation, care, and adoption of these animals.

SAIN is accepting donated tack for the sale until Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Mount Vernon Veterinarian Hospital off of Bradshaw Road in Mount Vernon.

“Tack you’re not using can make a world of difference to the animals SAIN is caring for by providing attractive inventory for our annual Tack Sale Fundraiser,” said Karla Strand, Chair of the SAIN Board. “We are a very efficient organization and every little donation works very hard for the animals.”

The organization is also seeking low-cost, long-term secure storage for its tack supply. For more information, contact SkagitAnimalsInNeed@gmail.com .

Currently, SAIN has three horses in foster care that have graduated from rehab and are available for adoption, as well as six horses in rehab. To learn more about these wonderful animals and their stories or more about SAIN’s work, visit the SAIN website .

SAIN supports Animal Control and Law Enforcement in preventing animal cruelty through outreach, education, and advocacy programs, and by facilitating the fostering, rehabilitation, and rehoming of animals in need. Many of the animals that SAIN helps have been abused or neglected.

To learn more:

Website: http://skagitanimalsinneed.org/index.html