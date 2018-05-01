Skagit Animals in Need (SAIN) Holds Annual Tack Sale and Raffle

By: Skagit Animals in Need

May 1, 2018

Skagit County – Snag some of the best deals on gently-used tack for both horse and rider! This fundraiser benefits Skagit Animals in Need (SAIN) and will take place at the Sedro-Woolley rodeo grounds June 2-3, 2018. 24538 Polte Rd, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284.

In addition, on the same date and at the same location, there will be a raffle of donated goods and services from local businesses and supporters. Raffle items include gift certificates, animal care services, handmade quilts, art work, handyman services and jewelry.

We will gladly accept donated tack at the Mount Vernon Veterinarian Clinic off of Bradshaw Road in Mount Vernon until the end of the day on May 30, 2018. 14110 Bradshaw Rd Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

SAIN supports Animal Control and Law Enforcement in preventing animal cruelty through outreach, education, and advocacy programs, and by facilitating the fostering, rehabilitation, and rehoming of animals in need. Many of the animals that SAIN helps have been abused or neglected.

To learn more:

Email: sainevents@gmail.com

Website: http://skagitanimalsinneed.org/index.html

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ SkagitAnimalsInNeed