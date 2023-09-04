Six Great Ways We Can Supercharge Your Business!

Check Out these HUGE Savings on Promoting Your Products or Services

Get Nearly 50% off on Full Page Ads:

New and returning advertisers can take advantage of this great opportunity to grow your business with a full page ad in our print and digital editions.

See Sample

Affordable Equine Marketplace Ads are now $25 off the regular price! (Size is 2.306: wide x 2.25″ tall)

See Sample

Super Ad Special for End of the Year!

Buy 3 Ads Get the 4th Ad FREE!

Based on our 1x rate, Prepaid by October 15th!

$25 Off Online Web Banners! Regular price $75. (for new or returning customers)

300×250 pixels (10 to 15,000 impressions per month!)

3 Websites to Choose From:

Northwest Horse Source

Colorado Horse Source

Horse Safety Tips

Huge Header Banner on Website Homepage just $375 per month (1400×400 Pixels)

Advertise your event, Your Facility, or Training Program!

Normally our Weekly Rate!

Get a Feature Article on Your Business or Organization!

Just complete this form and we’ll get it scheduled either online or in print for you.

Thank you for supporting Horse Source and Horse Safety Tips. Quality journalism matters! Be a part of this organization to grow your business and contribute to the education and entertainment of horse owners in our region!

For more information on advertising rates, please visit these links:

Magazine Advertising for NW or Colorado Horse Source

Horse Safety Tips

Call (360) 332-5579 or email to day to secure these special rates!

Can’t wait to hear from you!