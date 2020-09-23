fbpx

September 22, 2020 – West Nile Virus in Stanislaus County, CA

by

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 1; Gender: Mare; Breed: Thoroughbred (TB);

Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/16/2020;

Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Depression, Leaning, Reluctant to move, Painful to palpation of distal neck;

Confirmation Date: 9/21/2020; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Vaccinated;

Notes: For more information about WNV go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_WNV.pdf;

 

