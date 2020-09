September 15, 2020 – West Nile Virus in Stanislaus, Butte, San Bernardino and San Joaquin County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Stanislaus County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 1; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Quarter Horse (QH); Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/23/2020;

Clinical Signs: Ataxia, Falling Over, Mildly febrile; Confirmation Date: 9/3/2020; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

Butte County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 13; Gender: Stallion; Breed: Mustang; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/7/2020;

Clinical Signs: Recumbent, Unable to Rise, Weakness, Muscle fasciculations in shoulder; Confirmation Date: 9/10/2020; Horse Status: Euthanized; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

San Bernardino County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 3; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Buckskin; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/3/2020;

Clinical Signs: Ataxia; Confirmation Date: 9/10/2020; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Status Unknown;

San Joaquin County

Number Confirmed: 1;

Age: 5; Gender: Mare; Breed: Friesian; Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/6/2020;

Clinical Signs: Difficulty Rising, lethargy, Mild Ataxia, Decreased Appetite, Delayed Menace; Confirmation Date: 9/14/2020; Horse Status: Affected And Alive; Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated;

Notes: For more information about WNV go to https://aaep.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Outside%20Linked%20Documents/DiseaseFactsheet_WNV.pdf;

All information is sourced from