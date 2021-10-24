Senior Horse Quality of Life Assessments: What You Need to Know

What You Need to Know About Senior Horses

One of the most important parts of caring for senior horses is making sure that they are getting adequate exercise. Getting them to do an easy canter around a pasture or walk on a treadmill can help with this. They may also need to be supplemented with calcium, phosphorus, and potassium depending on their diet and stomach sensitivity.

Senior horses are often used as companion animals because they are better at understanding our emotions than younger ones are. Studies have found that when people are having emotional difficulties, senior horses are able to provide emotional support in ways that younger horses cannot. They also have more patience for people who struggle with riding skills.

What Does a Senior Horse Quality of Life Assessment Involve?

As the horse population continues to grow, it is important for us to have a better understanding of their quality of life.

Quality of life is based on various measures such as physical condition, skills/behaviors, and emotional state. Quality-of-life assessments are used in many different situations including welfare assessments on domestic animals and wildlife populations, pet or companion animal care decisions, wildlife management or research purposes. When assessing horses for their quality of life it is important that you take into consideration different factors that may affect them such as age, gender, breed type.

How Seniors Horses are Affected by Poor Quality of Life

Poor quality of life is a term used to describe how seniors horses are affected by their surroundings. A recent study done by Dr. Megan Wetherington, assistant professor at University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s College of Veterinary Medicine found that the quality of life was negatively impacted for these horses. This is because they were unable to live comfortably in their current state and it hindered their ability to enjoy the daily activities.

The study then looked at what can be done about this issue. The study concluded that the first step would be to create an assessment that looks into the quality of life for these senior horses. This not only helps assess them but also assesses what needs to be done to help them live comfortably again.

QOL Assessments in Senior Horse Care

Quality of life assessments are often used to measure the health of an individual. However, it is also important to assess the quality of life for companion animals, especially senior horses. For seniors, life is made more enjoyable by engaging in activities that are tailored to their needs. The desire to live a long and fulfilling life should be at the forefront of care-giving decisions for any senior horse owner.

