Enter the NWHS Senior Horse Photo Contest!

Capture a special moment with your senior horse for a chance to win!

Do you have an aged horse that’s been special in your life? Capture a treasured moment in time and enter your photo in our Senior Horse Photo Contest. Prizes will be awarded for Youth Category (age 13-18) and Adult Category (age 18+).

ENTRY DEADLINE: OCTOBER 15, 2017

WINNERS WILL BE NOTIFIED BY NOVEMBER 15, 2017

GUIDELINES

• Photo must be taken by you, a friend, or a family member – not by a paid professional photographer.

• Digital photos must be high-resolution .jpg images at least 300 dots per inch (dpi) at 3 x 5 inches

• Hard-copy mailed photos* should be 5 x 7 inch or larger, printed on quality photo paper

• Photos must be accompanied by a 1-2 sentence caption along with the horse’s name and age. Caption text may be typed in the body of an email or mailed along with your hard copy photo.

• Include your name, postal address, email address (if available) and phone number

• Indicate whether your entry is for the Youth Category (age 13-18) or Adult Category (over age 18)

* MAILED MATERIALS WILL NOT BE RETURNED; SEND ONLY COPIES

SUBMITTING YOUR ENTRY

• Email to editor@ nwhorsesource.com with the subject: “Senior Horse Photo”

OR

• Mail to:

The Northwest Horse Source

Senior Horse Photo Contest

PO Box 717 • Blaine, WA 98231

Please note that time does not allow us to acknowledge receipt of entries, whether by email or postal mail.

PRIZES

• The Absorbine Senior Horse Care Package

• Four $10-off coupons from Purina

• Publication in our December 2017 issue