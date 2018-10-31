Save a Forgotten Equine of Redmond, Washington is Verified by Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

October 12, 2018 (Redmond, WA) – The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the only globally recognized organization providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries, awarded Verified status to Save a Forgotten Equine as of October 9, 2018.

Verification means that Save a Forgotten Equine meets the criteria of a true equine sanctuary/rescue and is providing humane and responsible care of the animals. To be awarded Verified status, an organization must meet GFAS’s rigorous and peer-reviewed animal care standards which are confirmed by a site visit and they must also adhere to a demanding set of ethical and operational principles. The Verification status also provides a clear and trusted means for the public, donors and grantors to recognize Save a Forgotten Equine as an exceptional organization.

“We are proud to announce the recent Verification of Save a Forgotten Equine,” said Valerie Taylor, GFAS Program Director-Equine. “Save a Forgotten Equine provides much needed rescue, rehabilitation, retraining, and rehoming services for horses through established partnerships with law enforcement agencies and education and outreach opportunities for local owners. Their programs are supported by an exceptionally knowledgeable group of personnel and volunteers, and solidified by a strong business structure, ensuring a sustainable future for the organization and the animals they care for.”

“SAFE has used many of the GFAS standards to establish our best practices for caring for our horses and keeping our volunteers safe,” said Bonnie Hammond, Executive Director of Save a Forgotten Equine. “It’s such an honor to be Verified by GFAS, and to let the world know that we’re worked extremely hard to build an organization that rescues responsibly and does things the right way.”

The GFAS Equine Accreditation Program is made possible by a generous grant from The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® and the Kenneth Scott Charitable Trust.

About Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS) is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the sole purpose of strengthening and supporting the work of animal sanctuaries, rescues, and rehabilitation centers worldwide. The goal of GFAS in working with and assisting these animal care facilities is to ensure they are supported, honored, recognized and rewarded for meeting important criteria in providing care to the animals in residence. GFAS was founded in 2007 by animal protection leaders from a number of different organizations in response to virtually unchecked and often hidden exploitation of animals for human entertainment and financial profit. The GFAS Board of Directors guides the organization’s work in a collaborative manner. While the board includes those in top leadership at The Humane Society of the United States, International Fund for Animal Welfare, and American Anti-Vivisection Society, all board members serve as individuals dedicated to animal sanctuaries. www.sanctuaryfederation.org.

About Save a Forgotten Equine

Save a Forgotten Equine (SAFE) is devoted to the rescue and rehabilitation of horses facing abuse, neglect, or starvation. Once recovered, SAFE provides these horses with training, then finds adoptive homes through a rigorous screening process, which includes an application, reference checks, and site visits. After adoption, annual follow-up visits are conducted to ensure the animal’s continued well-being and SAFE will take a horse back if its adopter can’t continue to care for it. SAFE supports Animal Control agencies in several Washington counties and provides assistance to horse owners struggling to care for their animals in the current economy. For more information, visit https://www.safehorses.org/.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) is the first humane organization established in the Americas and serves as the nation’s leading voice for animal welfare. One million supporters strong, the ASPCA’s mission is to provide effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals throughout the United States. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, the ASPCA is a national leader in the areas of anti-cruelty, community outreach and animal health services. The ASPCA, which is headquartered in New York City, offers a wide range of programs, including a mobile clinic outreach initiative, its own humane law enforcement team, and a groundbreaking veterinary forensics team and mobile animal CSI unit. For more information, please visit www.aspca.org. To become a fan of the ASPCA on Facebook, go to http://www.facebook.com/aspca. To follow the ASPCA on Twitter, go to http://www.twitter.com/aspca.