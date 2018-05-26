News

SAIN Offers Great Deals and Education at Annual Tack Sale – June 2 & 3

Press

9th Annual Tack Sale & Raffle Drawing

By: Skagit Animals in Need

May 25, 2018

 

SAIN Offers Great Deals and Education at Annual Tack Sale - June 2 & 3Skagit County – Snag some of the best deals on gently-used tack for both horse and rider! This tack sale and raffle fundraiser benefits Skagit Animals in Need (SAIN) and will take place at the Sedro-Woolley rodeo grounds June 2-3, 2018Saturday sale hours are 8am-4pm and Sunday sale hours are 10am-2pm. 

SAIN Offers Great Deals and Education at Annual Tack Sale - June 2 & 3There will be a raffle of donated goods and services from local businesses and supporters during the tack sale. Raffle items include gift certificates, animal care services, handmade quilts, art work, handyman services and jewelry. Tickets can be purchased at the tack sale.

Dr. Zaccardi from Mount Vernon Veterinarian Hospital will have an animal related educational booth during the event on June 3, 2018.

We will gladly accept donated tack at the Mount Vernon Veterinarian Hospital off of Bradshaw Road in Mount Vernon until the end of the day on May 30, 2018.

SAIN supports Animal Control and Law Enforcement in preventing animal cruelty through outreach, education, and advocacy programs, and by facilitating the fostering, rehabilitation and rehoming of animals in need. 

  

To learn more:

Email:                          sainevents@gmail.com

Website:                      http://skagitanimalsinneed.org/index.html 

Facebook page:          https://www.facebook.com/SkagitAnimalsInNeed/

 

 

News
Press

