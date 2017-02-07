S-S Cancer Sucks! Benefit Buckle Series

June 3-4, 2017, August 12-13, 2017, October 7-8, 2017

**See flyer with more details below

Obstacle Course with at least eight obstacles. By nature of an obstacle course, multiple horse and multiple riders per horse are allowed. This allowance is meant for horses who qualify in different brackets (i.e. a green horse you are working on and a seasoned horse you like to show). It is not meant for a rider to dominate in any one bracket.

Equine Trail Sports is a safe place for people to gather as a community. A positive environment where one can display their hard work in horsemanship with their equine partner, build friendships with like minded people, gain acceptance from their equine partner, travel and have fun adventures while working on skills and techniques!

I want to dedicate this Buckle Series ETS event to “S-S Cancer Sucks!” in honor of Sherry and Sara and have all the proceeds benefit our community, which they loved so much.

The “S-S Cancer Sucks!” Benefit is an obstacle trail course stretching across 40 acres of natural habitat. Come enjoy the beautiful view of Mt. Rainier where you can expect to see ducks, geese and turtles – you might even see deer or elk roaming around! The ground is grassy and no need for boots for your equine partner.

The obstacles will be made up of natural obstacles and man made.

Sherry Ewing and Sara Prieto Schierman are two very important people in my life whom were both taken from us too early by cancer. Cancer Sucks! Sherry and Sara always gave freely to our community – to our families and kids. This benefit is a great opportunity to honor these truly amazing women. Proceeds will be donated to our community- the community Sherry and Sara loved so much.

Sherry was an amazing Horse Woman. Her horsemanship skills were the real deal. She was an active 4H member with her daughter Kareen, and countless kids she mentored through lessons. She gave countless hours to kids and would up lift them when things didn’t work out- she would growl, “Grr… next time it’ll be better, we’ll practice that”. Always lending a helping hand with lessons on trail, showmanship, tack and washing, banding manes for shows. Sherry would often lend out her horses so that kids with out them could ride; she did not ask for anything in return- thank you was enough. Sherry was the “Queen of Trail” She was able to take a any horse that was afraid of a gate or bridge and help the equine master their fear in a positive way- her timing was impeccable. Watching Sherry was a “Wow” moment.

Sara gave in other ways that were not horse related even though she really enjoyed being around them. Sara’s passion was hair related. Sara was witty, smart and very creative. She could look at a person’s hair and make it even better with her flare for color and masterful cuts. Sara volunteered her time by giving haircuts to the homeless and would often reduce her fee substantially for people who could not afford her services- she was a very giving of her talents and her time always putting others first, before her own needs. Sara proceeds will be donated to a funeral home for the families that cannot afford funeral expenses.

I am pleased to have you in my home town of Eatonville. Dry camping will be available with a honey bucket. Please provide your own corral or hi line tie. No stalls available.

The ground is grassy, no need for boots for your equine partner. Riding through pastures and trails.

We will have lunches available for purchase. Plus potluck Saturday. No dry camping fee.

Thank you for coming out! I’m excited to see returning friends and to meet new ones!

June 3-4, 2017: https://www.equinetrailsports.com/event/10970/

August 12-13, 2017: https://www.equinetrailsports.com/event/10999/

October 7-8, 2017: https://www.equinetrailsports.com/event/11001/