Rural Leavenworth Horse Property – For Sale By Owner

Very nice private 2 bedroom 2 bathroom updated rambler, approximately 1900 sq. ft. High speed wireless internet service and 4 bar amplified Verizon cell phone service. 28’ x 48’ detached garage fully finished/heated with 12’ ceilings and an additional 12’ x 48’ covered parking. 30’ x 40’ barn/shop fully finished with partial 12’ ceilings and 200 amp electrical service. 25’ x 50’ pole building with 25’ enclosed area and 25’ roofed hay storage and horse area. North pastures (~2 acres) have a developed spring, providing year-round water. South pastures (~2 acres) include (~ 1 acre) alfalfa field. Seasonal creek runs full width of property and averages ~8 months per year. Pastures fenced with 4 strand galvanized cable through 5-6” treated posts. Riding arena is properly laid out for drainage for horse footing and stability. (Ground cloth below screened sub-base material and imported top course) (~65’ x 160’ arena). Additional available 26 acres provides for riding horses, ATV’s or hiking. The western boundary line borders the United States Forest Service. The Aspen grove offers privacy for the residence and the property has a garden area, chicken coop and multiple areas with perennial flowers.

For Sale By Owner

Possible owner financing with substantial down and approved credit

Call, text or email for more information or to arrange a showing.

Serious Inquiries Only Please

Mike Simmons (509) 679-3151 mds@sfequip.com

Cindy Simmons (509) 669-5212 cindysrpr@gmail.com

