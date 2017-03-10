Round-up Tack Sale & Swap – April 1st – Sponsored by Bony Pony

GOT HORSE STUFF?
Come to the Round-up Tack Sale & Swap, sponsored by the Bony Pony
April 1st, 2017
10am-4pm
Mount Vernon Christian Elementary School Gym
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
Need to clean out the tack room? Have your kids outgrown their show clothing? Make a product horse people would be interested in? Are you a non-profit and you’d like to get the word out about your cause?
HERE’S YOUR CHANCE!
Rent a booth for a flat fee and sell your stuff without paying any commission! Sell, buy or trade any of your used tack, saddles, clothing, or any other horse-related items.
If you are interested in renting a booth, please contact Cherie at 360-661-2149.
