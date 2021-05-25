RM Ranch of Rexford, Montana – Breeding and Training Versatile Horses

The Northwest Horse Source is celebrating Northwest trainers and instructors! Our newest column profiles trainers from all over the Northwest in multiple disciplines. We believe that connecting riders, trainers, and horses is necessary for success in the horse business. It’s our goal to support the equestrian lifestyle for all our readers.

Robert Mast grew up in Amish country in Ohio where good usable horses were essential for work, transportation and recreation. Nearly two decades ago, Robert bought his first registered Quarter horse mare and he started to build the herd he has today.

He moved to West Kootenai near Eureka, Montana in 2012 and runs a small breeding herd with his Perlino AQHA Stallion ‘Big China Shake’. Most horses for sale have been bred, raised, and trained here in the Kootenai.

His training methods are based in natural horsemanship with a strong focus on rideability and usability. Colts are started in the round pen then progress to arena work, trail riding, packing and/or driving. The training regimen differs from horse to horse, but the end result is a horse that is road safe, ranch ready, and trail savvy.

Trainer/Owner: Robert Mast

What is the name of your ranch or farm? RM Ranch Horses

What is your ranch address? 88 Spring Creek Road, Rexford, Montana 59930

What disciplines/sports or aspects of the industry are you involved in?

Team Roping, Team Sorting, Trail Riding, Barrel Racing, Western

What breeds have you shown or trained? All breeds of horses.

How many years have you been in business? 10 years.

What goals do you have for your business? We would like to see the horse community in NW Montana strengthen. We are always hoping to connect good horses with the right riders.

Memberships/organizations/affiliations/clubs? AQHA, APHA

Philosophy of training: Our breeding program focuses on creating sound and sane horses that last a lifetime. We aim to produce horses that are amateur friendly but versatile enough to be competitive in the arena too. Several sale horses have experience hunting and camping in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. We accept horses of all breeds and disciplines for training.

Goals for your own horses? Goals for our own horses would be to increase our competition experience.

Website: www.ranchhorsesmontana.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RMRanchHorsesMT

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (406) 334-7703

