Ring Hill Equestrian Living in Woodinville, WA

Tranquil Ring Hill Equestrian living! Escape away to your private, peaceful 2+ acre oasis surrounded by nature + trails, perfect for hikers, bikers & horseback riders! This timeless 4 bed + bonus/ 2.5 bath home features spacious design, a fresh/ airy feeling & must-have spaces for decades of memories. Updated chef’s kitchen boasts solid surface counters, gas range, pantry, eat-in area & adjacent formal dining room. Vaulted ceilings with clearstory windows bring in plenty of light to sunken living room, bonus room & upstairs bedrooms. Hotel-inspired main floor primary offers spa-like luxury with wrap-around verdant views, walk-in closet, built-ins & 4-pc ensuite bath. Superb indoor/ outdoor living is seamless through a wall of windows with so many fun elements: entertainers’ deck, patio with fire pit, raised garden beds, park-like grounds & plenty of room for your horses/ pets.

The SW facing 48’x34′ barn has 3 to 5 oversized horse stalls, a heated tack room, large shop, feed room, 2-fenced pastures & is outfitted with hot water, lights/ power & abundant room for hobbies or storage. Barn shop can be made into 2 additional stalls if needed. Enjoy endless riding via trails that transect the neighborhood including the Tolt River Trail, Kathryn Taylor Equestrian Park & adjacent Redmond Watershed Preserve. The oversized 2-car garage offers ample loft storage & quick access to the fully fenced backyard + barn. RV/ Trailer parking + gated truck/ trailer access to barn. Newer 50-year roof & new carpet/ paint. Northshore SD.

4 bedroom | 2.5 baths | 2,634 sq ft | 2.34 acres

$1,495,000

MLS: # 2166140

Featured by: Kristin Clark, Keller Williams Realty Bellevue | 425-941-5514

Listed by: Kathryn Emtman, RSVP Real Estate ERA Powered Bellevue | 206-931-5302


