Ring Hill Equestrian Living in Woodinville, WA

Tranquil Ring Hill Equestrian living! Escape away to your private, peaceful 2+ acre oasis surrounded by nature + trails, perfect for hikers, bikers & horseback riders! This timeless 4 bed + bonus/ 2.5 bath home features spacious design, a fresh/ airy feeling & must-have spaces for decades of memories. Updated chef’s kitchen boasts solid surface counters, gas range, pantry, eat-in area & adjacent formal dining room. Vaulted ceilings with clearstory windows bring in plenty of light to sunken living room, bonus room & upstairs bedrooms. Hotel-inspired main floor primary offers spa-like luxury with wrap-around verdant views, walk-in closet, built-ins & 4-pc ensuite bath. Superb indoor/ outdoor living is seamless through a wall of windows with so many fun elements: entertainers’ deck, patio with fire pit, raised garden beds, park-like grounds & plenty of room for your horses/ pets.
The SW facing 48’x34′ barn has 3 to 5 oversized horse stalls, a heated tack room, large shop, feed room, 2-fenced pastures & is outfitted with hot water, lights/ power & abundant room for hobbies or storage. Barn shop can be made into 2 additional stalls if needed. Enjoy endless riding via trails that transect the neighborhood including the Tolt River Trail, Kathryn Taylor Equestrian Park & adjacent Redmond Watershed Preserve. The oversized 2-car garage offers ample loft storage & quick access to the fully fenced backyard + barn. RV/ Trailer parking + gated truck/ trailer access to barn. Newer 50-year roof & new carpet/ paint. Northshore SD.
4 bedroom | 2.5 baths | 2,634 sq ft | 2.34 acres
$1,495,000
Featured by: Kristin Clark, Keller Williams Realty Bellevue | 425-941-5514
Listed by: Kathryn Emtman, RSVP Real Estate ERA Powered Bellevue | 206-931-5302
COMMITMENT
Exceptional client service & a satisfying real estate experience are what Kristin strives to provide sellers & buyers. Horses & real estate are her passions in life. Kristin loves being a part of the equestrian world & has incorporated her love of horses into her real estate business. As an Equestrian Property Specialist, she not only understands horse properties, but is also a horse owner & enthusiast. She understands all the distinct variables that go into your move.
EQUESTRIAN LIVING
Kristin has spent her life with horses. From showing as a child, working as a trail-ride guide in college, to managing a horse boarding facility, she has experienced many facets of the horse industry & knows equestrian properties inside & out. She specializes in acreage, farm, estate + equestrian properties & wants to be your trusted horse property advisor.
VARIED EXPERIENCE
As an honors student at Bellevue College, Kristin majored in Interior Design & Communications-Broadcasting. Out of college she worked as a jr. designer/ project manager in a Seattle interior design firm & as a buyer/ merchandiser at a local online retailer but learned over the years that she prefers the country life with horses & her family. Years later, when Kristin became a REALTOR, it was a clear tie-in being a home staging & equestrian real estate specialist.
CUSTOMIZED, PERSONAL SERVICE
Whether you are ready to downsize, upgrade, relocate, or need senior living services… you’re in the right place. Kristin has nearly a decade of experience with a strong team by her side. If you have unique needs, it’s likely she’s worked through it before & would love the opportunity to help guide you through the process. Trust that she can help you with your horse property needs, whether it be buying or selling, she has the experience, commitment, and passion to deliver results.
