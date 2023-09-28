Ring Hill Equestrian Living in Woodinville, WA

COMMITMENT

Exceptional client service & a satisfying real estate experience are what Kristin strives to provide sellers & buyers. Horses & real estate are her passions in life. Kristin loves being a part of the equestrian world & has incorporated her love of horses into her real estate business. As an Equestrian Property Specialist, she not only understands horse properties, but is also a horse owner & enthusiast. She understands all the distinct variables that go into your move.

EQUESTRIAN LIVING

Kristin has spent her life with horses. From showing as a child, working as a trail-ride guide in college, to managing a horse boarding facility, she has experienced many facets of the horse industry & knows equestrian properties inside & out. She specializes in acreage, farm, estate + equestrian properties & wants to be your trusted horse property advisor.

VARIED EXPERIENCE

As an honors student at Bellevue College, Kristin majored in Interior Design & Communications-Broadcasting. Out of college she worked as a jr. designer/ project manager in a Seattle interior design firm & as a buyer/ merchandiser at a local online retailer but learned over the years that she prefers the country life with horses & her family. Years later, when Kristin became a REALTOR, it was a clear tie-in being a home staging & equestrian real estate specialist.

CUSTOMIZED, PERSONAL SERVICE

Whether you are ready to downsize, upgrade, relocate, or need senior living services… you’re in the right place. Kristin has nearly a decade of experience with a strong team by her side. If you have unique needs, it’s likely she’s worked through it before & would love the opportunity to help guide you through the process. Trust that she can help you with your horse property needs, whether it be buying or selling, she has the experience, commitment, and passion to deliver results.

