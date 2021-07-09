Ring Hill Equestrian Living in Woodinville, WA

by

Idyllic Ring Hill Equestrian living! Timeless stone and cedar home with inviting covered front porch entry. Matching garage with ADU plus barn. Main house offers 10′ ceilings on main level Great room, stone fireplace, granite and stainless kitchen with nook area. Deck access with pastoral views. Upper level master suite with 5 piece bath, walk-in closet and adjoining office/den. Mud room with 3/4 bath. Beautiful 900 SF 1 bedroom ADU with updated quality finishes and Great room design. Oversized detached garage with shop area, 4 stall barn with paddocks, tack and hay loft, cleared green pastures, forested area with walking trails on property. Gorgeous level grounds, circular driveway with two gates and RV parking. Garden shed and raised beds.

 

3 bedroom | 3.5 baths | 2,530 sq ft | 7.78 acres

$1,600,000

MLS: #1799266

 

 

Maria Danieli

This article sponsored by:

Leave a Comment