Ride with Charles deKunffy at Western States Horse Expo

Ride with Charles deKunffy at Western States Horse Expo



The Western States Horse Expo, June 9-11 in Sacramento, California, proudly invites serious horsepeople to ride and study with one of the greatest horsemen in the world, Charles deKunffy.

From Austro-Hungarian nobility, deKunffy is world-renowned for teaching classical training and riding skills. When schooling cross-country, jumping or dressage, deKunffy instructs with equal dedication and thoroughness whether teaching a beginner or coaching an Olympic Gold Medalist.

Being able to ride with deKunffy is an incredible opportunity. Just saying the name “deKunffy” brings a silent hush of admiration. Horsemen of all disciplines — from dressage to trail riding — recognize what a significant contribution deKunffy has made to the classical foundation of training and riding horses. It’s an art that’s almost lost, and the Expo is proud to present someone of deKunffy’s stature and knowledge.

The clinic at the Expo will host 10 riders, with daily seating available for auditors. Riders may choose to ride one, two or three days. And another bonus is that riders will still have time to explore the 19th annual Western States Horse Expo during breaks and after the clinic.

Stalls will be available, as well as tack rooms. The clinic registration fee includes two passes to the Expo and trailer parking. Auditor fee includes entry into the Expo and a parking pass.

For 19 years, the Western States Horse Expo has emphasized the importance of bringing education and knowledge to its attendees. From veterinary care to the highest level of dressage, the Expo has highlighted the very best clinicians and professionals in the world. This deKunffy training is the first event of its type at the Expo, structured around a dynamic clinic presented during the event. The clinic is limited to 10 riders and an unlimited number of auditors. Each rider will have an opportunity to ride during each of the three days. The 8-hour days are highlighted with lectures and question-and-answer sessions.

For an application to the deKunffy clinic, call 800.352.2411 or email letters@horsexpo.com.

The Western States Horse Expo, June 9-11 at Cal Expo in Sacramento, California is open Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information can be found at www.horsexpo.com. Follow Western States Horse Expo on Facebook for updates.

____________________________________________________________

About Western States Horse Expo

The Sacramento location for the Western States Horse Expo is now celebrating its 19th anniversary June 9-11, 2017 and the Western States Horse Expo Pomona, California celebrated its sixth year in 2017. Founded by horsewoman and entrepreneur Miki Nelsen, the Western States Horse Expos are the largest equine expositions in the United States.