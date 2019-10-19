RESTORAPET INTRODUCES VITALITROL®-INFUSED REJUVENATING SUPPLEMENTS FOR CATS AND HORSES

Washington, D.C.-based RestoraPet now offers tuna flavored products for felines and apple-carrot flavored products for horses

Cats and horses can now receive the same rejuvenating supplements as man’s best friend, thanks to RestoraPet’s new vet-approved line of supplements for feline and equine family members. RestoraPet, one of the most effective lines of pet supplements ever created, has launched new classic and full-spectrum hemp solutions for both cats and horses, as the company continues to expand its product offerings for warm-blooded pets.

The new feline formulas of RestoraPet and RestoraPet Hemp are tuna flavored for a cat’s enjoyment, while the apple-carrot flavored equine versions will be sold in larger bottles with pumps, making them easy to dispense to horses.

RestoraPet’s feline and equine products join the existing canine line of RestoraPet and RestoraPet Hemp solutions, which were developed over a period of 70 dog years and are available in beef and bacon flavors, as well as unflavored.

All RestoraPet formulas include the proprietary, cell-rejuvenating “super antioxidant” Vitalitrol®, which helps restore the optimal function of a pet’s organs at the cellular level. No other product on the market includes Vitalitrol®, a carbon-based antioxidant that begins working from the first administered dose to rehabilitate and protect every cell type in a pet’s body, visibly improving his or her quality of life.

Since pets age faster than humans do, their cellular function will begin to break down by age two. RestoraPet supplements restore and rejuvenate aging cells for dramatically improved joint health, wellness, range of motion, and an overall boosting of the immune system from the inside out.

Proven results of the original RestoraPet include decreased inflammation, discomfort and infection, improved mobility, flexibility and mood, increased muscle strength, elevated energy levels, regulated appetite, vital organ protection (especially heart and kidney), improved skin and coat health, and an overall happier, healthier pet.

Proven benefits of RestoraPet Hemp are reduced stress and anxiety, strengthened immune function, improved sleep quality, improved digestion, and reduced inflammation and discomfort.

“Fur parents from around the world have been asking for a flavor their cats would love, as they are famously particular pets, and we answered with tuna-flavored feline solutions,” said RestoraPet CEO Brian Larsen, who began his life’s work to create a supplement that could help aging pets after guiding his own Siberian Husky through her painful final years, when nothing on the market was available yet to alleviate her suffering. “Additionally, we needed to adjust the traditional bottling design and dosage of RestoraPet for horses, due to their much larger size, and thought an apple-carrot flavor would turn the supplement into a treat for them.”

By the end of 2019, RestoraPet is expected to earn in excess of $1 million in sales with over 25,000 units having already been purchased in over 100 countries worldwide. By the end of 2020, RestoraPet expects to have produced over a half million bottles.

“We are thrilled to be able to ensure pets everywhere live enjoyable and healthy lives, since they are members of our family whose happiness greatly impacts our own,” added Larsen, a 33-year-old entrepreneur who decided, in his teenage years, to leverage his love of science and pets to create a solution that would ensure no other pet needlessly suffered like his beloved Bandit did.

For more information, visit www.restorapet.com.

About RestoraPet

Made with the perfect blend of love and science, RestoraPet® is one of the most effective lines of pet supplements ever created thanks to a remarkable, carbon-based “super antioxidant” created by RestoraPet scientists called Vitalitrol®, which begins working from the very first administered dose to rehabilitate and protect nearly every type of cell in a pet’s body. Tested and proven to restore wellness in older pets experiencing age-related decline and, proactively, to boost the health and well-being of younger pets, RestoraPet comes in beef and bacon flavors for dogs, tuna flavor for cats, and apple-carrot flavor for horses. RestoraPet also offers RestoraPet Hemp, featuring full-spectrum hemp, which helps improve pet vitality while fighting discomfort and anxiety. First introduced in 2014, RestoraPet® products are now used by tens of thousands of pets in nearly 100 countries worldwide.

CEO Brian Larsen founded RestoraPet after dedicating his life to helping animals and their humans achieve and maintain wellness. Larsen’s Siberian Husky, Bandit, suffered from arthritis and cancer before passing away, and nothing on the market at the time could alleviate his best friend’s pain. Larsen, who was just a teenager at the time, focused on pet wellness from that point forward. He worked in a pharmacy and earned three science degrees, including a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland. Then he worked at a pharmaceutical company, where he spent nights and weekends testing all kinds of formulas before developing a laboratory in his home where he successfully created RestoraPet. He is now completing his MBA at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, as he continues to grow RestoraPet into the best pet supplement on the market. Learn more at www.restorapet.com.