Product Highlight – Equine ID Collar – Single Sleeve

Here is what folks say about the Equine ID Collar Single Sleeve:

Thanks, EquestriSafe, the collars arrived in good time and good order. I’m really pleased with them and most importantly my clients are really excited to get them – as a farrier I think that this is possibly the best present that I could give to my clients. The last couple of years up here in Alaska we’ve had a lot of brushfires that impacted people (rather than the wilderness which is normal,) and that along with the 2018 earthquake has made a lot of owners rethink their budget strategies. For my part I wanted to give all my client’s horses a way of having emergency contact info on them even if they had no halter on. Your id collars were exactly what I was looking for. Thanks for the quality product and thanks for the peace of mind that they bring.

Sincerely, Chris Richardson, Richardson Farrier Service, Hatcher Pass, Alaska

