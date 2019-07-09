Pipestone Canyon Ranch and Venue – Twisp WA

Imagine living and working at the same location: Beautiful 4000 sq. ft. home, river rock fireplaces, log accents through out the entire home. Large open living on main level includes: Master bed/bath, rec room/den, utility, 3/4 bath along with a full living space in the daylight basement: 2 bed bath, kitchen and great room. 30 irrigated acres plus an approved event venue for any style of functions desired, out door riding arena plus many more out buildings. The property is bordered by Beaver Creek, and is conveniently located within walking distance of Pipestone Canyon, for miles of trails to hike, bike, or horseback ride and a quick 10 min. drive to Loup Loup Ski resort. Income producing farmland and event venue, or your own private get away. Broker/owner $1,390,000. Virtual Tour.

MLS# 1464929

