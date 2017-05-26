Mount Baker view accented by hundreds of Rhododendrons on park-like 18.46 acres, moments from Bellingham. This home has many exterior updates, including a large Trex deck with pool, detached 3 car garage, and a 36′ X 54′ shop with extra thick concrete slab. 2 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bath on the main floor. Basement with 2 finished rooms and large utility/work space. From the private deck, enjoy the mountain view, full sun, and floral aroma. Possible development: R5 zoning. Update the interior your way! 607 Kline Road, Bellingham, WA MLS# 1130459
