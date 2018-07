Panera Bread in Burlington Fundraising Night for SAIN!

Panera Bread in Burlington has scheduled a fundraising night for SAIN (Skagit Animals in Need)! Just come in between 4-8pm on Friday, August 10, for dinner or a snack and present the attached flyer (in hand, or on your phone) to the cashier when you order. Panera will donate 20% of all orders that present our flyer to SAIN. No extra cost to you, just enjoy your dinner and know you have helped animals in Skagit County. Please put on your calendar!

Click here to view flyer to print