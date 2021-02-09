Own a small part of the landmark Estate, PEGASUS in Monroe, WA

The chance to own a small part of the landmark Estate, PEGASUS in Monroe. Over 6 acres of pristine property. Enjoy fenced X fenced, lush level pastures. Truly a wonderful equestrian property ready to go. The home being sold As Is, darling rambler with pastoral views of surrounding farms. Open kitchen Great room, 1 bedroom, 1 large bathroom with laundry. Spacious detached Shop plus an additional 2 stall barn with hay storage area and large full length covered loafing shed off stalls. Private well, sunny setting with wide open spaces located minutes to downtown Monroe. Adjoining home and acreage available.

1 bedroom | 1 bathroom | 1,000 sq ft | 6.38 acres

$600,000

MLS: 1719732

This article sponsored by: