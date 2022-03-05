Outbreak Update: March 4, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Orange, Los Angeles, San Mateo, Riverside, Ventura, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Notes: Below is a summary of cases currently in California:

–Orange County #1 (original alert ID #2438): 19 confirmed (1 EHM, 18 fever)

–Orange County #2 (a new premises): 8 confirmed (2 EHM, 6 fever/mild signs)

– Los Angeles County (original alert ID#2439): 1 confirmed (1 EHM)

– San Mateo County (original alert ID #2405): 31 confirmed (3 EHM, 28 fevers)

– Riverside County (original alert ID#2416): 30 confirmed (3 EHM, 27 fevers)

All premises confirmed to have horses with EHM are under official quarantine.

Horses in Sonoma, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties that were at the original outbreak premises in Riverside county have been confirmed positive for non-neurologic EHV-1 and are isolated on their home premises.;

