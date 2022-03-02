Outbreak Update: March 1, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Orange County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 4;
Number Suspected: 5;
Number Exposed: 86;
Notes: Two (2) additional horses on this premises have been confirmed positive for EHV-1 with five (5) additional presumptive positive horses pending confirmation. All of these positive horses displayed fever only and no neurological signs. CDFA continues to monitor the situation.;
Updates on current disease outbreaks are listed on our EDCC website as they occur and will include the date listed, disease name, location and current status. Specific premises will not be named but the general location by town, county and state will be listed. When locations, events or horses are at risk they will be listed. Updates will be posted as they are received. All information is sourced from: http://equinediseasecc.org/alerts/outbreaks