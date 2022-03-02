Outbreak Update: March 1, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Orange County, CA

by

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 4;

Number Suspected: 5;

Number Exposed: 86;

Notes: Two (2) additional horses on this premises have been confirmed positive for EHV-1 with five (5) additional presumptive positive horses pending confirmation. All of these positive horses displayed fever only and no neurological signs. CDFA continues to monitor the situation.;

