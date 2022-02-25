Outbreak Update: February 25, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Riverside County, CA

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 21;

Number Suspected: 5;

Facility Type: Showgrounds;

Notes: Update 2/25/22 previous alerts: 2416, 2424, 2430, 2432, 2436: Two (2) additional horses that had attended the event in Riverside county and had subsequently returned to their home premises, or were exposed to horses that had returned home from the Riverside county event premises, displaying fever only with no neurologic signs were confirmed positive for EHV-1. The horses are located in Los Angeles and Riverside counties. There were no additional horses on the index event premises that were confirmed positive for EHV-1 today. To date, there have been three (3) confirmed EHM cases (EHV-1 infection with neurological signs) and eighteen (18) confirmed EHV-1 fever-only cases associated with this incident. CDFA continues to be on site at the event premises and is actively monitoring the situation.;

