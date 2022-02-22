Outbreak Update: February 22, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus-Neurologic in Riverside County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 12;

Number Suspected: 2;

Facility Type: Showgrounds;

Age: 8; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/12/2022;
Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/21/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;

Age: 12; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB); Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/17/2022;
Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/21/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;

Gender: Gelding; Breed: Warmblood (WB);
Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/21/2022;

Age: 8; Gender: Mare; Breed: Warmblood (WB);
Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/21/2022;

Notes:  Update 2/22/22: Previous alerts 2416, 2424 and 2430: Four (4) additional horses on the event premises, one within the index quarantine barn and 3 housed outside of the index quarantine barn, displaying fever only with no neurologic signs were confirmed positive for EHV-1. The positive horses have been placed in isolation and all horses in the exposure cohorts are isolated and under quarantine. To date, there have been three (3) confirmed EHM cases (EHV-1 infection with neurological signs) and nine (9) confirmed EHV-1 fever-only cases for this incident. CDFA continues to be on site at the premises and is actively monitoring the situation.;

