Outbreak Update: February 17, 2022 – Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy, Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Mateo County, CA

California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 19;
Number Suspected: 4;
Number Exposed: 300;
Facility Type: Boarding Facility;
Age: 19; Gender: Gelding; Breed: Draft-cross; Onset of Clinical Signs: 2/14/2022;
Clinical Signs: Fever; Confirmation Date: 2/16/2022; Horse Status: Affected And Alive;
Notes: Update 2/17/22: Previous Alert IDs: 2405, 2406, 2408, 2410, 2415, 2423: One (1) additional horse, a 19-year-old Draft cross gelding, from the index premises displaying fever only with no neurological signs was confirmed positive for EHV-1 on February 16th, and has been isolated at the index premises. To date, two (2) EHM cases (EHV-1 positive with neurologic signs) and seventeen (17) EHV-1 febrile only cases have been confirmed. The quarantine will be released when all positive horses have had two (2) consecutive negative tests seven (7) days apart. CDFA continues to actively monitor the situation.
