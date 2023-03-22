Outbreak Alerts – UPDATE: March 22, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Riverside County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 2

Number Exposed: 600

Age: 12

Gender: Mare

Breed: Argentinian Polo Horse

Usage: Polo

Onset of Clinical Signs: 3/19/2023

Clinical Signs: mild neurologic

Confirmation Date: 3/21/2023

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Comments: A 12-year-old Argentinian polo horse mare displaying mild neurological signs has been confirmed positive for EHM secondary to EHV-1 (non-neuropathogenic strain). The mare was immediately isolated at the onset of clinical signs and is currently alive and under veterinary supervision. Out of an abundance of caution following the confirmation of ongoing viral presence on the premises, the entire facility with 600 horses onsite, previously under voluntary quarantine, has been placed under mandatory quarantine with twice daily temperature monitoring and enhanced biosecurity measures in place. All polo activities in the surrounding area remain voluntarily postponed until further notice. CDFA was onsite, and will continue to closely and actively monitor the situation.

Previous Alert

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.