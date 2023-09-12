Outbreak Alerts: September 8, 2023 West Nile Virus in Tulare County, CA

Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Age: 7
Gender: Mare
Breed: Pony
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/14/2023
Clinical Signs: Acute incoordination, ataxia all 4 limbs, depressed mentation
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Vaccinated
Comments: This is the 17th case of equine WNV confirmed in CA in 2023.

For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html;

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


