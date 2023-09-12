Outbreak Alerts: September 8, 2023 West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Age: 5

Gender: Gelding

Breed: Warmblood (WB)

Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/10/2023

Clinical Signs: Weakness all 4 limbs

Horse Status: Recovering

Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

Comments: This is the 20th case of equine WNV confirmed in CA in 2023.

For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html;

