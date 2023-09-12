Outbreak Alerts: September 8, 2023 West Nile Virus in Madera County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Age: 5

Gender: Mare

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/19/2023

Clinical Signs: Acute hyperesthesia, shaking, intermittently down, mild fever

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Vaccination Status: Status Unknown

Comments: This is the 18th case of equine WNV confirmed in CA in 2023.

For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html;

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts