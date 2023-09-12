Outbreak Alerts: September 8, 2023 West Nile Virus in Bonneville County, ID

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 12
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Tennessee Walking Horses
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/4/2023
Clinical Signs: Neurological, facial twitches, hyperresponsive to stimuli, fever
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

  • Allison Blake

Leave a Comment

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine
physicians-mutual-pet-insurance-banners
generac-home-standby-generator-banners