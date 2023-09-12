Outbreak Alerts: September 8, 2023 West Nile Virus in Bonneville County, ID

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 12
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Tennessee Walking Horses
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/4/2023
Clinical Signs: Neurological, facial twitches, hyperresponsive to stimuli, fever
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
