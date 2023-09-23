Outbreak Alerts: September 22, 2023 West Nile Virus in Bannock County, ID

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown
Number Exposed: Unknown
Age: 9
Gender: Mare
Breed: Clydesdale
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/18/2023
Clinical Signs: Was on IV fluids yesterday but nothing today, started with mild muscle twitching, seems to be fine today. She does have a nursing foal on her side.
Confirmation Date: 9/20/2023
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated
