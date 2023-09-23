Outbreak Alerts: September 22, 2023 West Nile Virus in Bannock County, ID

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: Unknown

Number Exposed: Unknown

Age: 9

Gender: Mare

Breed: Clydesdale

Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/18/2023

Clinical Signs: Was on IV fluids yesterday but nothing today, started with mild muscle twitching, seems to be fine today. She does have a nursing foal on her side.

Confirmation Date: 9/20/2023

Horse Status: Recovering

Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts