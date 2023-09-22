Outbreak Alerts: September 20, 2023 West Nile Virus in Bingham County, ID

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State Department of Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown
Number Exposed: Unknown
Age: 8
Gender: Stallion
Clinical Signs: Suspect WNV, No vaccine history
Confirmation Date: 9/20/2023
Horse Status: Unknown
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts
News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.